Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest reflects on his career as President Obama's spokesperson and explores what a new administration might mean for the relationship between the media and the president in Trump's White House.
Rep. Mike Pompeo (Republican from Kansas), President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, testified on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Pompeo lists an aggressive Russia as one of the multiple challenges facing the U.S. during his confirmation hearing.
"Party affiliation and policies aside, Barack Obama in eight years shared with Americans an “undeniable gift,” not likely to be seen again at the presidential level for decades to come." says Robert Rowland, University of Kansas communications professor. Here are a few excerpts from some of his speeches.