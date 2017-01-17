Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will give his first State of the State Tuesday night

Gov. Eric Greitens will lay out his 2017 policy agenda to a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly Tuesday night during his first State of the State address.
Greitens, a Republican who has never before held public office, was sworn in as governor last week. When he steps up to the lecturn Tuesday he’ll be the first Republican governor in eight years, and he’ll be greeted by massive Republican majorities in both the House and Senate.
He’s expected to talk at length about ethics reform, tougher regulations on labor unions, changes to Missouri’s legal system, and public education, among other topics. But he’s breaking with tradition by not revealing his proposal for the state’s budget, instead waiting until next month to clue lawmakers in on his plans.
You can watch a livestream of the speech at mo.gov. It starts at 7:30 p.m.
Comments