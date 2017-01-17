President Obama surprises Josh Earnest during last press briefing

President Obama surprised Press Secretary Josh Earnest on Tuesday as he conducted his last press briefing at the White House.
President Obama's way with words

"Party affiliation and policies aside, Barack Obama in eight years shared with Americans an “undeniable gift,” not likely to be seen again at the presidential level for decades to come." says Robert Rowland, University of Kansas communications professor. Here are a few excerpts from some of his speeches.

