President Obama surprises Josh Earnest during last press briefing

Rep. Mike Pompeo (Republican from Kansas), President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, testified on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Pompeo lists an aggressive Russia as one of the multiple challenges facing the U.S. during his confirmation hearing.
The Kansas City Council's Public Safety Committee on Wednesday debated a proposal to reduce the maximum fine from $500 to $25 for possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana. The petition will go on a local ballot, possibly in April but more likely in August.
"Party affiliation and policies aside, Barack Obama in eight years shared with Americans an “undeniable gift,” not likely to be seen again at the presidential level for decades to come." says Robert Rowland, University of Kansas communications professor. Here are a few excerpts from some of his speeches.
House Speaker Paul Ryan stops Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall's youngest son, Cal Marshall, from dabbing during the ceremonial swearing-in of members of the 115th Congress and their families on Tuesday. According to Rep. Marshall's Twitter account, his son has been grounded. (Video courtesy of C-SPAN)