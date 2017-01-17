Lynn Horsley at City Hall: Make-or-break time for large bond proposal

Last week we told you it was almost crunch time for the Kansas City Council to figure out ballot language for a big infrastructure bond package. Well, they didn’t get it figured out.
So this week is make-or-break time. If they don’t reach agreement by Thursday afternoon, they miss the deadline for the April ballot. There’s still a lot of wrangling over details of the plan, and it’s still not clear whether this 13-member council can get nine votes to advance a plan this week. Stay tuned …
This week city leaders will also try to figure out what to do about a citizens petition initiative to decriminalize marijuana.
Here’s what’s on tap so far for the week ahead at City Hall:
TUESDAY, Jan. 17
The Parking Policy Review Board meets 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at City Hall. This group reviews parking enforcement and considers parking policy changes that the public may desire.
The Housing Committee meets at noon, and a contingent of people is expected to show up to oppose planned cuts to the Kansas City community gardens program.
We’ll also be following internal city council negotiations to try to reach consensus on an infrastructure bond proposal later this week.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18
At 10 a.m. the council’s public safety committee will again discuss when to hold an election on a citizens petition initiative to decriminalize marijuana possession.
At 1:30 p.m. the council’s planning, zoning and economic development committee will consider a host of development proposals, including plan to redevelop a surface parking lot at 3rd and Grand with a dual-tower office project.
THURSDAY, Jan. 19
At 9:30 a.m. the council will try once and for all to craft ballot language for an infrastructure bond proposal for the April ballot. It must get out of committee this morning and then go to the full council for approval at 3 p.m. If the measure doesn’t have nine votes out of the 13 council members, it can’t advance.
