Trump tries to calm tensions after Lewis squabble

3:16 After nearly 50 years in exile, former KC Black Panther leader Pete O'Neal speaks from Africa Pause

5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end'

3:28 President Obama's way with words

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

3:06 Josh Earnest reflects on his time as White House Press Secretary

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:57 Andy Reid on Fisher's holding call and the end of the season

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor