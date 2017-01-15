Attorney General Lynch: 'We have always pushed forward'

0:53 Chiefs fans defy weather for playoff game Pause

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

1:38 Tailgaters unfazed by weather while waiting for Chiefs-Steelers playoff game

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

2:14 The legacy of Marty Schottenheimer's Chiefs defense

0:39 Marty Schottenheimer reflects on his time with the Chiefs

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

3:35 KU coach Bill Self on win over Oklahoma State: 'I didn't think it was one of our better games'

0:41 Kansas trooper’s dashcam shows semitrailer losing control on I-70