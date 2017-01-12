Pompeo tells Kamala Harris he won’t discriminate against LGBT workers at the CIA

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck Pause

5:21 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:42 Crowd amazed as bridge hits icy waters of Missouri River

5:02 Gov. Greitens activates National Guard in preparation for ice storm

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

0:49 What to pack in your winter vehicle safety kit

7:27 Mizzou's Kim Anderson on preparations for Arkansas

7:25 Postgame analysis: Kansas 81, Oklahoma 70