Hashtag #ObamaFarewell is the buzz on Twitter during president’s farewell address

When Barack Obama, the outgoing 44th President of the United States, was elected to office in 2008, Twitter was in its infancy.
The then two-year-old company was experiencing growth, but was not the mainstay of social media that it is today.
So when the nation’s first African American commander-in-chief said goodbye to the American people Tuesday during a farewell address in his hometown of Chicago, reaction to the final speech varied on the site.
Responses ranged from supportive to critical; indifferent to comical.
To wit, the hashtag #ObamaFarewell produced thoughtful comments such as this from former pro basketball player Earvin Magic Johnson:
.@POTUS @BarackObama has served this country with grace, humility and resilience and I am honored to call him my friend. #ObamaFarewell— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017
Actor Jon Favreau praised the President for never giving up.
He never got cynical, he never gave up. Obama is still that same guy who stepped onto that stage in 2004: a hopeful believer in America.— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 11, 2017
Former Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones tweeted what he thought about Obama’s two terms in office, calling them, in essence, a failure.
#ObamaFarewell worst GDP growth;highest debt;slowest wage growth;foreign enemies d/n fear us;allies d/n trust us;worst race relations 50+yrs— Tim W. Jones (@SpeakerTimJones) January 11, 2017
A Twitter account belonging to a group called Missouri4Trump also expressed dissatisfaction with Obama’s two-term stay.
Obama's farewell speech is finally over. What a bunch of lies. Goodbye BO. It's time for a real leader. .@realdonaldtrump— Missouri4Trump (@Missouri4T) January 11, 2017
Actor James Woods is apparently not a fan of the President either:
He actually compared Omaha Beach and Iwo Jima to a gay riot at a bar. He is unimaginably clueless. #GoodRiddance https://t.co/1TfnvQuK3S— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 11, 2017
Ellen DeGeneres witty praise of Obama was retweeted about 11,000 times and was favored about 35,000 times.
“I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe,” DeGeneres wrote.
.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office Jan. 20, was conspicuously quiet on Twitter during the speech. Trump has used the platform extensively since announcing his intent to run for office last year.
