Book sales suspended for Trump aide accused of plagiarism

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters Pause

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.

7:06 Mizzou reacts to seventh straight loss

7:25 Postgame analysis: Kansas 81, Oklahoma 70

51:28 Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

26:36 Part 2: Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

2:20 See the underground tunnel players use between Kauffman and Arrowhead

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis