A closer look at Missouri’s executive officers sworn in this week

Five new Missouri officials were sworn in to office Monday in Jefferson City after a Republican sweep of executive offices in the November election. Here is some biographical information about them.
Eric Greitens – Governor
AGE: 42. Born April 10, 1974.
HOME: St. Louis
POLITICAL PARTY: Republican
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in ethics from Duke University; master’s degree in development studies from Oxford University in England; doctoral degree in politics from Oxford University.
EXPERIENCE: Joined the Navy in 2001, became a SEAL officer, wounded in Iraq in 2007; White House fellow, 2005-2006; founder of The Mission Continues nonprofit group for military veterans in 2007 and served as CEO until 2014; author; motivational speaker.
FAMILY: Wife, Sheena Greitens; two children.
Mike Parson – Lieutenant Governor
AGE: 61. Born Sept. 17, 1955.
HOME: Bolivar.
POLITICAL PARTY: Republican.
EDUCATION: Took courses at the universities of Maryland and Hawaii while in the Army.
EXPERIENCE: State senator, 2011-2017. Served 12 years as Polk County sheriff. Cattle rancher and former owner of gas stations.
FAMILY: Wife, Teresa Parson; two grown children.
Josh Hawley – Attorney General
AGE: 37. Born Dec. 31, 1979.
HOME: Columbia.
POLITICAL PARTY: Republican.
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in history from Stanford University, 2002; law degree from Yale University, 2006.
EXPERIENCE: Former University of Missouri-Columbia associate law professor and senior counsel for Becket Fund for Religious Liberty; former clerk for the Denver-based 10th U.S. Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.
FAMILY: Wife, Erin Hawley; two children.
Eric Schmitt – Treasurer
AGE: 41. Born June 20, 1975.
HOME: Glendale.
POLITICAL PARTY: Republican.
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from Truman State University, 1997; law degree from St. Louis University, 2000.
EXPERIENCE: State Senator, 2009-2017. Served as alderman for the city of Glendale, Missouri.
FAMILY: Wife, Jaime Schmitt; three children.
Jay Ashcroft – Secretary of State
AGE: 43. Born July 12, 1973.
HOME: St. Louis.
POLITICAL PARTY: Republican.
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from University of Missouri-Rolla (now University of Missouri Science and Technology); law degree from St. Louis University, 2008.
EXPERIENCE: Lawyer at the St. Louis firm of his father, former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft; former assistant professor of engineering and technology at St. Louis Community College. Ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2014.
FAMILY: Wife, Katie Ashcroft; four children.
Comments