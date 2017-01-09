Climate change protest in Kansas City

Johnson County Sheriff Frank Denning is retiring after a law enforcement career that spanned more than four decades. Denning took office in 2005 and has overseen the construction of state-of-the-art communications and laboratory facilities.
Recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals voice their concerns for the future of the policy that allows certain undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. as minors to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for work permits.