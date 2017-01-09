Photo gallery: Eric Greitens takes the oath of office as Missouri governor

Eric Greitens gave a thumbs up after taking the oath of office as Missouri’s 56th Governor on the steps of the capitol Monday in Jefferson City, Mo.
Eric Greitens took the oath of office as Missouri’s 56th Governor with his wife, Sheena Greitens holding the bible on the steps of the capitol Monday in Jefferson City, Mo.
Eric Greitens walked down the steps of the capitol with his wife, Sheena Greitens before taking the oath of office as Missouri’s 56th Governor on the steps of the capitol Monday in Jefferson City, Mo.
Following his swearing in ceremony, Governor Eric Greitens (center) reviewed various military troops and the Missouri Highway Patrol on the capitol grounds.
The newly sworn in Missouri Governor Eric Greitens had a special way to get to the Governor’s Mansion to greet visitors in Jefferson City, Monday afternoon.
The B-2 Stealth Bomber flew over the capitol as Eric Greitens took the oath of office as Missouri’s 56th Governor on the steps of the capitol Monday in Jefferson City, Mo.
Hundreds stood in line to meet the newly sworn in Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena Greitens, at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Monday afternoon.
A few protester held signs before Eric Greitens took the oath of office as Missouri’s 56th Governor on the steps of the capitol Monday in Jefferson City, Mo.
The newly sworn in Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena Greitens, greeted visitors at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Monday afternoon.
The newly sworn in Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena Greitens, greeted visitors at the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City, Monday afternoon.
The programs were on the seats as the crowd started to gather before, Eric Greitens took the oath of office as Missouri’s 56th Governor on the steps of the capitol Monday in Jefferson City, Mo.
