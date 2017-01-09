Lynn Horsley: At City Hall this week, Jan. 9-13

It’s near-crunch time for the Kansas City Council to figure out ballot language for a big infrastructure bond package, planned for the April ballot. Plus, a move to decriminalize some local marijuana possession charges is up for debate.
Here’s what’s on tap so far for the week ahead at City Hall:
TUESDAY, Jan. 10
The Kansas City parks board meets at parks headquarters, 4600 East 63rd St. At 1:15 p.m. the board will hear an update on the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences Master Planned Development. The board’s regular meeting begins at 2 p.m.
A task force that’s studying Kansas City’s water/sewer rates and options to reduce that cost burden meets from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Police Academy, 6885 NE Pleasant Valley Road. The group hopes to release recommendations later this year.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11
At 10 a.m. ,the council’s public safety committee may discuss a petition initiative to try to decriminalize marijuana possession in the city.
THURSDAY, Jan. 12
At 9:30 a.m. the council will hear from bond lawyers on why a bond proposal for the April election probably needs to be crafted as three separate ballot questions, even though that may make it more difficult politically. The council also needs to get closer to a consensus on ballot language, which must be approved by Jan. 19 to meet the deadline for the April 4 ballot.
The city council may also reach a decision on how to handle a petition initiative for April seeking a tax increase to benefit the East Side.
Lynn Horsley
