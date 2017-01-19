Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about Medicaid expansion

In his first address to a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly, Gov. Eric Greitens on Tuesday night urged lawmakers to overcome years of gridlock and finally ban lawmakers from accepting gifts from lobbyists. The new governor took office Jan. 9.
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest reflects on his career as President Obama's spokesperson and explores what a new administration might mean for the relationship between the media and the president in Trump's White House.
Rep. Mike Pompeo (Republican from Kansas), President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, testified on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Pompeo lists an aggressive Russia as one of the multiple challenges facing the U.S. during his confirmation hearing.
The Kansas City Council's Public Safety Committee on Wednesday debated a proposal to reduce the maximum fine from $500 to $25 for possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana. The petition will go on a local ballot, possibly in April but more likely in August.