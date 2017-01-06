Huelskamp says young dabbing Marshall ‘embarrassed Kansas’

Former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp, R-Fowler/Hutchinson, rapped Congressman Roger Marshall’s teenage son for doing the dab when the family posed with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for a swearing-in photo Tuesday.
Great Bend High School student Cal Marshall raised his arm to the side in the dabbing motion made popular by singers and athletes. Ryan was confused by the gesture and told the teen to put his arm down.
Huelskamp lost to Marshall in the 2016 Republican primary and is raising money to return to Congress. He sent an online campaign fundraising letter Thursday that began:
“You probably saw it.
“Roger Marshall’s high school senior embarrassed Kansas by ‘dabbing’ during the official swearing-in photograph with Paul Ryan. A little more class, please. This is Congress – not senior skip day.”
The dabbing video went viral and Rep. Marshall tweeted a message to Ryan: “Just so you know Speaker Ryan: He’s grounded.”
Comments on Rep. Marshall’s Facebook page revealed mixed reactions to Cal Marshall’s actions.
“This is not acceptable behavior. Very disappointed,” read one post. Another person wrote, “it’s just fun, and now you are known as the Fun Dad.”
Green Party congressional candidate Vanessa Tijerina, who lost her race in Texas last year, did not look disapprovingly on the younger Marshall. She posted a photo of herself doing the dab and wrote Rep. Marshall: “He likely set himself up, nicely, to be able to run at a later date, Republican or not. He will be remembered.”
The News asked Marshall’s press secretary, Eric Pahls, about Huelskamp’s fundraising letter and Pahls responded:
“Mr. Huelskamp is no longer a Member of Congress – emails like this are his sad attempt to remain relevant.”
Pahls also wrote regarding Huelskamp:
“The only thing that was embarrassing was his behavior, which silenced the Big First’s voice on the House Ag Committee. We wish him well on his desire to fill Mike Pompeo’s seat in Wichita.”
Huelskamp was bounced off the House Agriculture Committee after he ran afoul of Republican congressional leadership.
Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, is awaiting confirmation to become CIA director in the coming Trump administration. If confirmed, GOP precinct members in Pompeo’s 4th District would choose a nominee to run in a special election to complete Pompeo’s term.
After President-elect Donald Trump tapped Pompeo for CIA, Huelskamp reportedly expressed interest about completing Pompeo’s House term in the 4th District. Huelskamp lives in the 1st District, but a candidate does not need to live in the congressional district to seek the office.
The News was unable to reach Huelskamp Thursday for comment on Pompeo’s House seat.
