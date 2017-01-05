Rex Tillerson impressed Democratic senator during Capitol Hill meetings

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown Pause

1:10 Snow brings work and play to Kansas City

5:28 The Rockettes perform at George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration

0:59 Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill's 'speeding ticket'

3:46 What it's like to climb up a 270-foot wind turbine

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

0:43 High school basketball game ends in three buzzer-beaters

0:47 Shots fired at woman on Kansas City highway believed to be random

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60