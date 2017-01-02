Trump said to pick Lighthizer to head US Trade Representative office

Lawyer Robert Lighthizer, who was deputy trade representative during the Reagan administration, is President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the U.S. Trade Representative office, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Lighthizer, a partner at the Washington offices of law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, has focused on traditional trade litigation, policy advice and legislative initiatives for a roster of large U.S. corporations and coalitions, according to the firm's website.
Trade was a central issue in Trump's campaign. He criticized deals such as the North American Free Trade Agreement and the pending Trans-Pacific Partnership, arguing they killed American jobs. He has vowed to make smarter deals and step up enforcement against foreign countries, particularly China, that violate trade rules.
He has also linked geopolitical matters to America's trade ties, suggesting his administration will consider the behavior of countries on defense and security in the framework of its economic relationships.
Trump via Twitter on Monday warned that nuclear aggression from North Korea won't be tolerated, and castigated China for not taking a stronger stance. China is the major trading partner of Kim Jong Un's reclusive regime and a key source of its energy shipments. As such it has been seen in the past as holding some sway over Pyongyang's behavior.
"North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!" Trump tweeted.
And later: "China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!"
The office of the U.S. Trade Representative is part of the Executive Office of the President, responsible for developing international trade and investment policy, overseeing trade negotiations and representing American interests at the World Trade Organization.
Trump chose Lighthizer after considering several others, including Jovita Carranza, a former executive with United Parcel Service Inc. who served as deputy administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration under President George W. Bush. Dan DiMicco, former head of steel-maker Nucor Corp., was also considered.
Lighthizer met Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Dec. 19. The president-elect is closing in on a full selection of Cabinet nominees. Now that he has settled on his trade representative, top posts yet to be filled are Agriculture secretary, Veterans Affairs secretary, and chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.
Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is the front-runner for Agriculture secretary, though the search continues, transition officials told Bloomberg on Monday. Trump's top choice for Veterans Affairs, Cleveland Clinic chief Toby Cosgrove, has withdrawn from consideration.
Comments