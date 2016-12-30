Mitch McConnell will be the most important politician in Washington in 2017

1:40 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Gap and power running plays are key Pause

2:44 Terez Paylor's Chiefs Daily blooper reel

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

3:46 What it's like to climb up a 270-foot wind turbine

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

3:01 UMKC volleyball player and recent mom thrives after having a baby

43:10 KUHoops.com live chat from Johnny's West in Lawrence

2:23 Crick Camera Shop closing after 70 years in KC

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company