Donald Trump's White House staff picks so far

Missouri state Auditor Nicole Galloway and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker make a pitch for Senate Bill 176, which would allow prosecutors to file felony charges when municipal or county officials defraud taxpayers. The auditor’s office would gain the ability to help investigate such thefts.
Kansas City Mayor Sly James discusses his approach and philosophy when challenges and conflicts in governing arise. In his second term, James has had to deal with a fractious City Council and others resistant to his ideas about the airport, streetcar, convention hotel, economic incentives and other priorities.