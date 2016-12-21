Sing along with Sam: Brownback joins pageant winners in rendition of ‘Jingle Bells’

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback sang along with a group of pageant winners after signing proclamations on Wednesday.
After asking one of the winners about her talents, she agreed to sing Brownback a song. But she'd only do it if her fellow pageant winners could join in to help her.
Two of the girls that helped the governor sing are from Olathe. Kate Fabac, 14, attends Olathe Northwest High School. She's the 2017 Miss Kansas High School. And 13-year-old Kate Herling attends California Trail Middle School in Olathe. She's the 2017 Miss Oklahoma Jr High School.
