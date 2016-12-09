South Carolina shows there’s a rough road ahead for Trump’s massive infrastructure plan

0:47 Watch Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium Pause

1:08 Tech N9ne greets fans in Independence

0:39 Former Negro Leagues star John Donaldson pitching

4:02 Bill Self on KU freshman Josh Jackson: 'It's his natural instinct to be slithery'

2:31 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Raiders win, DJ's injury

2:23 Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case

0:35 Tyreek Hill daydreams about making big plays for the Chiefs. Then he makes them.

2:09 Inside Stock Hill steakhouse near Country Club Plaza

0:57 Behind-the-scenes look at Sprint filming in KC's Union Station