Trump picks retired Marine Gen. John Kelly to head Homeland Security, reports say

0:53 The Naked Cowboy sings Trump song in Trump Tower Pause

1:59 Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers

2:43 Sam Mellinger shares the Royals' favorite winning memories

1:21 V.A Medical Center employees comment on potential jobs cuts

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor Earl Wanbaugh remembers Dec. 7, 1941

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company

0:39 Former Negro Leagues star John Donaldson pitching

26:01 KC Royals offseason Q&A from MLB's winter meetings