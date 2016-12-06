Trump threatens to scrap new Air Force One

President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wanted to cancel the order for a new Air Force One, which is being developed.
“The plane is totally out of control,” he told reporters at Trump Tower. “It’s going to be over $4 billion for Air Force One program and I think it’s ridiculous. I think Boeing is doing a little bit of a number. We want Boeing to make a lot of money, but not that much money.”
Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016
The decision to replace the aircraft far predates Trump’s victory. The Air Force announced in January 2015 that Boeing’s 747-8 would replace the two aging Air Force planes that are used to transport the president.
The two specially configured Boeing 747-200Bs that now serve as Air Force One are nearing the end of their planned 30-year lives.
The first new Air Force One isn’t expected to be operational until 2019 or 2020.
Trump told ABC last December that he might ditch his Boeing 757 in favor of an even bigger plane: Air Force One.
“There’s something very special about Air Force One,” he said. “Let’s face it, it represents something very, very special, like the White House represents something.”
“And I just hope, and I’m not talking about the perks, because the last thing I need are perks,” he added. “I just hope that we can get in, do the job and make America great again.”
Trump bragged last fall to Rolling Stone that his 757 is “bigger than Air Force One” and seats 43 people. Trump’s plane is, in fact, not bigger than Air Force One – for starters, it seats 70.
