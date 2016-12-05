Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens says wife was robbed at gunpoint near St. Louis home

The wife of Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens was robbed at gunpoint Monday night near his St. Louis home, Greitens said on his Facebook page.
“She is safe, but shaken,” Greitens wrote. “We are grateful for the men and women of law enforcement. Their response was swift and skilled, and we thank God for their presence tonight.”
Greitens offered no details of the incident involving Sheena Greitens, but an aide said Greitens would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Louis to discuss the incident.
In his Facebook post, the man who is scheduled to become Missouri’s next governor on Jan. 9 said the incident has strengthened his — and his family’s — resolve.
“We are, now more than ever, committed to the law enforcement officials who were by Sheena's side within minutes,” he wrote. “We are, now more than ever, disturbed by the violence and chaos in our communities. And we are, now more than ever, focused on the mission of creating safer neighborhoods for all of our families and all of our children.”
Greitens, 42, and his wife have two young sons. He also posted about the incident on Twitter.
Tonight, my wife Sheena—the mother of my two boys, and the future First Lady of Missouri—was robbed at gunpoint. https://t.co/ee57u7zlq9— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) December 6, 2016
Other social media posters noted that the Greitens live near the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, just off the Lindell Boulevard corridor.
Sheena Chestnut Greitens is an assistant professor of political science at the University of Missouri.
“We are also thankful tonight: for God's grace, for our brave men and women in law enforcement, for the safety of our family, and for the prayers of so many of you,” Eric Greitens wrote on Facebook. “God bless all Missourians, and those who keep us safe.”
Steve Kraske, 816-234-4312, @stevekraske
Comments