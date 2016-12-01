Shouting match between Trump and Clinton aides shows bitter election feelings linger

1:53 Millennial Republicans: Who might this next generation of conservatives be? Pause

2:31 KC police shot and killed a robbery suspect during arrest

1:51 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: De'Anthony Thomas' versatility

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

2:55 Royals' Ian Kennedy serves food at City Union Mission and talks baseball

4:16 KU coach Bill Self on the emergence of Lagerald Vick, return of Jerod Haase

11:32 Charles Harris declares for NFL Draft

2:20 See the underground tunnel players use between Kauffman and Arrowhead

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows