Grand Boulevard bridge over I-670 will reopen Friday

The Grand Boulevard bridge over Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City has been rebuilt and reopens to traffic Friday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at 10 a.m., and traffic resumes after that, probably around 10:30 a.m.
The bridge underwent an emergency closure May 6 after a Missouri Department of Transportation inspection revealed structural problems. The department determined the bridge needed to be demolished and replaced. A collaboration between the city and the state, plus good weather, helped speed up a project that normally takes several years, leading to completion in seven months.
The Missouri department provided $3.5 million to replace the bridge, and the city provided $1.1 million for enhancements for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.
Those upgrades include bike lanes, decorative railing, 12-foot sidewalks and curb ramps, LED lighting, a seat and decorative fencing.
