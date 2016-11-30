Clyburn retains power among Democrats –despite whispers, without challenge

1:02 UMKC students join Fight for $15 march and 15-minute rally Pause

4:55 Kris Kobach: Trump's false claim about millions voting illegally is 'absolutely correct'

2:04 Deputy Fire Chief updates on rescue from trench collapse in KC

1:35 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: More on Tyreek Hill's award

0:43 KC police block street after officer-involved shooting

2:20 See the underground tunnel players use between Kauffman and Arrowhead

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

0:39 Former Negro Leagues star John Donaldson pitching

3:28 KU coach Bill Self on Jayhawks' win over Long Beach State