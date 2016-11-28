Lynn Horsley: At City Hall this week, Nov. 28 - Dec. 2

OK, we’re trying something new at kansascity.com at the start of each work week.
Think you can’t fight City Hall? Think city government is irrelevant to real life? Think again. City Hall in Kansas City affects everything from taxes paid to potholes filled to your neighborhood quality of life, and city government is only as good as an engaged and informed public can make it.
So every Monday we’ll highlight key Kansas City Council, staff and community meetings and issues on tap for the week, and readers will also know what Kansas City government news to watch for as the days proceed.
We also hope this will spark an online conversation, encourage people to attend these public meetings, and be more engaged with their city leaders. There’s always room for more agenda items and public notices, if people want to send them my way.
Here goes:
MONDAY, Nov. 28
Parking and Transportation Commission meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 10th floor of City Hall, and they have a meaty agenda that may include an update on River Market parking and other challenges.
TUESDAY, Nov. 29
Checking with KC Streetcar Authority, as they may select a contractor to study the feasibility of expanding rail to Berkley Riverfront Park.
Also checking status of petitions to decriminalize marijuana in Kansas City. Supporters need 1,700 signatures and turned in way more than that. They’re hoping to get on the April ballot, although the city council could stall until the August ballot.
Task Force holds important meeting 4-7 p.m. at the Watkins Cultural Center to start crafting actual recommendations to deal with KC’s skyrocketing water and sewer rates.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
After a two-week hiatus, city council committee meetings resume and they’ve got a lot of catching up to do. Finance Committee agenda for 8:30 a.m. includes review of a proposed April ballot measure for a citywide sales tax increase to benefit the East Side. Also includes increased funding to purchase buildings in 18th and Vine and money for Bartle Hall repairs.
Planning, Zoning and Economic Development Committee agenda for 1:30 p.m. includes the development plan for a major new CVS warehouse facility in the Northland.
THURSDAY, Dec. 1
Transportation and Infrastructure Committee agenda at 8:45 a.m. includes $1.8 million for new electric buses for KCI, plus $5.5 million for Old Tiffany Springs Roads improvements.
Streetcar Authority meets at noon to discuss ongoing streetcar operations.
City council holds its regular 1 p.m. business session, 10th floor of City Hall, and 3 p.m. legislative session, 26th floor Council Chambers.
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
At 10 a.m. the Grand Street Bridge reopens over I-670 after it underwent an emergency closure in early May and then had to be replaced.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
