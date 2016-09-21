Boil advisory lifted for part of Kansas City, North

Kansas City Water Services has lifted the boil water advisory for part of Kansas City, North. The water quality is fine.
On Tuesday, the department issued a precautionary boil advisory for the area from Northwest 64th Street to Northwest 78th Street, and from North Congress Avenue to Northwest Waukomis Drive — excluding the cities of Platte Woods and Lake Waukomis — because of a water main break at 4001 NW Bryan Ave. and a low-water-pressure event.
The department said Wednesday that tap water had been sampled and tested to ensure water quality and safety, and the tap water meets high standards for public drinking water.
Lynn Horsley
