Here’s what Trump and Clinton should keep in mind at first debate

2:27 Kansas Association Of School Boards Talked About Upcoming School Budgets in Kansas Pause

0:25 Sen. Jamilah Nasheed joins Colin Kaepernick in protest during Missouri veto session

2:25 Kemper Arena secured historic designation

5:49 Hillary Clinton mixes faith and politics at National Baptist Convention in KC

1:55 Election rewind: Trump, Clinton go head to head on national security

1:36 Election Rewind: Hillary jokes about being allergic to Trump

1:45 Four former Kansas Governors advocate for state Supreme Court justices

2:03 Locals flock to 7-Eleven ATM at midnight each month as funds come online

1:43 Election rewind: Trump doubles down on commitment to border wall

1:09 Kobach says U.S. could pay for Trump's wall

1:40 Kobach calls Trump speech historic