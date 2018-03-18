Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

Video captured shows skiers being launched from a malfunctioning ski-lift at a ski resort in the country of Georgia.
Newsflare via AP
Curious Emperor penguins take a selfie in Antarctica

Curious Emperor penguins have been captured in Antarctica getting up close and personal on film. The vision was filmed at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station. Video produced by the Australian Antarctic Program.

Massive bar brawl caught on surveillance video

Dramatic video shows a 20-person bar brawl in Leeds, England on Saturday, February 17, 2018. In the video, men can be seen throwing chairs, along with punches. A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a head injury. Police arrested a 21-ye

North Korea's network of hackers

North Korea may be politically isolated, but the country is suspected of having thousands of hackers capable of carrying out global cyberattacks, like the attempts in 2016 and 2017.

Elephant caught sneaking across China-Laos border

Who needs a visa when you're an elephant: A wild elephant was caught on surveillance video sneaking across the border between China and Laos, navigating through road blocks and checkpoints and then returning 2 hours later. Video courtesy of China

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

Hidden in a van with 2,245 parrots and four cats, a lion cub was discovered during a baggage inspection in the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Wednesday. The Turkish citizens did have export permits for the other animals, but not the lion.