Column: Americans over-promise, under-deliver in SKorea

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, bronze medal winner Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, celebrates during the flower ceremony for the women's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea. With Vonn and Ted Ligety likely on the way out, alpine skiing is heading for a major changing of the guard after winning just one gold and three medals at these games. That was the fewest U.S. victories since 2002, the fewest podium finishes since 2006. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo