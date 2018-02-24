World

SKorean governor calls for joint Asian Games with NKorea

The Associated Press

February 24, 2018 09:13 PM

GANGNEUNG, South Korea

The governor of the South Korean region hosting this year's Winter Olympics has expressed a desire to jointly host the 2021 Winter Asian Games with North Korea.

Gangwon Province Gov. Choi Munsun said Sunday that the years-long process of jointly preparing and hosting the event would significantly improve the relations between the war-separated rivals.

Gangwon officials say the province could use the stadiums it already built for the Olympics, while North Korea could use its Masik ski resort for the joint games.

Gangwon has not put in an official bid yet to host the 2021 Asian Winter Games.

It's unclear whether South Korea's national government would support an effort to jointly host the event amid international efforts to strengthen pressure and sanctions on North Korea.

