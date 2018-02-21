Column: Let's hope gay Olympians spark even greater change

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018, file photo, Gus Kenworthy, of the United States, jumps during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Gay athletes have made their presence felt like never before in Pyeongchang, from feuding with Vice President Mike Pence to openly displaying their affection with a simple kiss. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo