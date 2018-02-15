Column: IOC shows true colors by nixing French remembrance

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, France's David Poisson celebrates his third place after completing a men's World Cup downhill in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy. The International Olympic Committee prevented French skiers taking to the slopes for the downhill Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, from wearing a tiny sticker on their helmets to remember their late teammate Poisson, who died in November while training in Canada, deeming the stickers to be a violation of rules. Alessandro Trovati, File AP Photo