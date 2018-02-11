South Korea's Moon may be on brink of legacy-defining moment

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from right, Kim Yong Nam, the 90-year-old president of the Presidium of the North's Parliament, IOC president Thomas Bach and South Korean President Moon Jae-in watch during the second period of the preliminary round of the women's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Jae C. Hong AP Photo