AP Essay: Against tense global backdrop, let the Games begin

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, a group of volunteers wearing handbook, Korean traditional dress, greet athletes entering the Olympic Village as flags including North Korea's, fly prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Olympics are often presented as an ideal, but because of what they are – a gathering of people from many diverse nations with many national interests that takes place in the real world – politics can tend to pop up. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo