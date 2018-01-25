Russian fans can fly the flag at Olympics, but no protests

Russian speed skaters and pose for a photo with Russian outfit company Zasport designer Anastasia Zadorina, center, pose for a photo in the red-and-white and grey-and-white tracksuits, as well as grey coats are modified from the original designs drawn up for Team Russia as potential Olympians. in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. As a punishment in fallout from the Sochi scandal, Russia has been denied using its flag and badges which are replaced with IOC-approved symbols. Instead of the Russian Olympic Committee logo, there's now a white circle on the chest with the red inscription "Olympic Athlete from Russia." Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo