North and South Koreans plan to march together, field joint Olympic team

In this photo provided by South Korea Unification Ministry, South Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, second right, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Jon Jong Su during a meeting at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. The rival Koreas agreed Wednesday to form their first unified Olympic team and have their athletes parade together during the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Olympics in the South, Seoul officials said. South Korea Unification Ministry via AP)