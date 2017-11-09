Whose Millenium Falcon is this, and what happens now that we’ve all found it?

Star Wars fans have always been a clever bunch, but they may have outdone themselves this time.
With the help of Google Earth images, eagle-eyed sleuths have found where the Millenium Falcon is parked. And it’s not quite in a galaxy far, far away.
It’s in Surrey, England, in a field next to Longcross Studios and Barrow Hills Golf Club, guarded on every side by shipping containers. At least it was the last time Google’s satellite cameras snapped photos of the location.
The shipping containers do well to keep out prying eyes on the ground, but apparently the studio bosses didn’t take satellite images into account when they were hiding the hunk of junk that famously made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.
Parts of “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi” were filmed at Longcross Studios, according to the London Evening Standard. “The Last Jedi” will be released on Dec. 15 in the U.S.
When fans last saw the Falcon, Chewbacca and Rey, the heroine from “Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” were landing on a mysterious planet searching for the long-missing Luke Skywalker.
Needless to say, the development caused quite a disturbance in the force.
Super nerd alert.. search Longcross Studios Surrey on google earth, scroll to the right into some farmland and you can find the Millennium Falcon hidden behind some shipping containers pic.twitter.com/sV5FivPdRe— Andi Durrant (@AndiDurrant) November 8, 2017
"You've hidden the Millennium Falcon, right?"— Leon Hurley (@LeonHurley) November 9, 2017
"Don't you worry boss. No one's finding that any time soon." https://t.co/YnatRDA0zU pic.twitter.com/LccTA7LJXL
Millennium Falcon casually parked next to the M3 pic.twitter.com/ZK4Jggccx8— Ross (@RossiBakes) November 8, 2017
It also left Golf.com wondering, “What’s the ruling if your golf ball lands on the Millenium Falcon?”
What's the ruling if your golf ball lands on the Millennium Falcon? At this course, it could happen... ttps://www.golf.com/extra-spin/2017/11/08/star-wars-millennium-falcon-spotted-golf-course pic.twitter.com/AWg0MFSCNt— GOLF.com (@golf_com) November 9, 2017
From the satellite imagery, though, it appears Obi-Wan Kenobi might be the only hope for anyone who hits a ball that far off-course.
