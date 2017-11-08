The Book of Common Prayer, published by the Church of England, 1666.
The Book of Common Prayer, published by the Church of England, 1666. Wikimedia Commons
The Book of Common Prayer, published by the Church of England, 1666. Wikimedia Commons

World

Long overdue: This book was stolen in 1840. Now it’s back on the library shelf

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 08, 2017 1:24 PM

A book published in 1666, believed to be one of only two in the country of its kind, was returned to Marsh’s Library in Ireland after going missing for nearly 180 years.

The book, a prayer guide of sorts for members of the old Church of England, was brought back to the library by none other than a priest, who found the 17th Century tome while going through a pile of dusty books in his Monkstown parish rectory, according to the Irish Sun. It had been missing since 1840, when it was taken from the library’s reading room. This wasn’t one that could be checked out.

What Rev. Roy Byrne found was a Book of Common Prayer, stamped with Marsh’s Library seal. Now it can gather dust in its rightful place.

Marsh’s Library is the oldest public library in Ireland, formally incorporated by an act of Parliament in 1707. Its current exhibits include one on books stolen from its shelves during the library’s first 133 years in existence, until 1840.

Marsh's_Library
Marsh’s Library in Dublin, Ireland
Wikimedia Commons

“If ‘Hunting Stolen Books’ were to focus on lost items, the display cases would be empty,” the library’s web site says. “Instead, we celebrate the small number of stolen books which were found and returned to Marsh’s Library during the nineteenth century, and those which were bought as part of a campaign in the 1920s and 1930s by then Keeper, Dr. Newport B. White.”

It looks like Marsh’s current keepers will have to make room for one more item in that exhibit — probably its rarest find yet.

But the New York Society Library has Marsh’s beat for the 18th Century’s longest overdue book. That dubious distinction is reserved for a copy of “The Law of Nations,” identical to one checked out Oct. 5, 1789, and never returned, by one George Washington, according to the New York Post. Representatives of the first U.S. President’s Mount Vernon Estate returned the book in 2010.

“I hereby absolve George Washington and his representatives for any overdue library fees incurred,” said Charles Berry, the New York society Library’s chairman at the time, according to the Post.

According to The Week, when adjusted for inflation, Washington’s fine would have been about $300,000.

More Videos

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Pause
All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis 1:15

Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 3:23

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy

Luxury homes with sport courts 3:49

Luxury homes with sport courts

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues 0:21

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

  • Banned books that shaped American literature

    A Mississippi school district removed "To Kill a Mockingbird" from the 8th grade curriculum. The novel is included on the Library of Congress "Books that Shaped America" list along with other controversial titles. This is why so many of America's greatest novels have been banned.

Banned books that shaped American literature

A Mississippi school district removed "To Kill a Mockingbird" from the 8th grade curriculum. The novel is included on the Library of Congress "Books that Shaped America" list along with other controversial titles. This is why so many of America's greatest novels have been banned.

Caitlin Healy McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Pause
All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis 1:15

Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 3:23

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy

Luxury homes with sport courts 3:49

Luxury homes with sport courts

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues 0:21

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

  • Threats by President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un leave citizens concerned

    A Kansas City-area store owner from Micronesia shares his thoughts, and those of loved ones living in Guam, on President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un exchanging threats.

Threats by President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un leave citizens concerned

View More Video