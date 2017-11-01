These surprising movies were in Osama Bin Laden’s video library, the CIA says

When American Navy SEALs raided Osama Bin Laden’s secret compound Abbottabad, Pakistan in May 2011, they found more than just the Al Qaeda leader — they also stumbled upon a treasure trove of correspondence, video tapes, audio files and more.
Some of those files, such as Bin Laden’s journal, illuminated the terrorist operations of the man who orchestrated the 9/11 attacks and other acts of terror around the world. But other objects U.S. forces uncovered showed that — for all Bin Laden’s anti-American rhetoric — he sure seemed to like American and Western movies.
The Central Intelligence Agency released 470,000 additional files today from the 2011 raid that killed Bin Laden, including a surprising list of movies the terrorist leader was keeping at his Pakistan compound. Those movies included such animated films as “Antz,” “Cars,” “Chicken Little” and “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.”
And remember the viral “Charlie bit my finger” video? That was on Bin Laden’s computers as well, Business Insider reports.
“Today’s release of recovered al-Qa‘ida letters, videos, audio files and other materials provides the opportunity for the American people to gain further insights into the plans and workings of this terrorist organization,” CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a statement. “CIA will continue to seek opportunities to share information with the American people consistent with our obligation to protect national security.”
For more mature viewers, Bin Laden had “Batman” and “Final Fantasy” movies, according to the CIA.
For really, really mature audiences — those looking for something steamy — Bin Laden’s compound also had a stash of pornography, the CIA says.
In September, Pompeo acknowledged the existence of a porn collection found at the compound, but he shot down the possibility that the American public would find out what exactly was in that collection.
“There's some pornography, there's some copyrighted material — and everything other than those items will be released in the weeks ahead,” Pompeo said, according to Business Insider.
Reuters broke the story about the porn trove shortly after the raid, and described the material as “modern,” “electronically recorded” and “fairly extensive,” though the U.S. officials who told Reuters about the porn could not tell who it belonged to or who had viewed it.
Beyond porn, Bin Laden also seems to have had a narcissistic streak — at least when it came to his taste in documentaries. His movie library featured titles like “CNN Presents: World’s Most Wanted,” “Biography – Osama bin Laden” and “Where in the World is Osama bin Laden.”
“Resident Evil” and “The Three Musketeers” were also found at the compound, the CIA says.
There were women and children at the compound in Abbottabad, as the Daily Beast reports, helping explain the existence of such a diverse selection of films.
