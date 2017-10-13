Cops ban a guy from playing music in his car — after getting 17 noise complaints

Everyone knows at least one person who loves to blast music in their car. If you don’t, it’s probably you.
Dustin Hamilton is one of those people — so much so that he’s the reason for 17 noise complaints in his British Columbia, Canada neighborhood since May, according to the Vancouver Sun.
Police were inundated with the complaints, and, after giving Hamilton a pair of warnings, banned him from playing music in his PT Cruiser when driving through Central Saanich, according to CTV News.
That’s not all: Hamilton told CTV News he can only drive his car on certain roads if he’s transporting his girlfriend to work, meeting with his lawyer or going to the hospital.
Now Hamilton is separated from his booming music system, which reaches 155 decibels, slightly louder than the launch of a fighter jet at 150 decibels, according to NoiseHelp.com.
“If somebody just came up to me nicely saying, ‘Hey I live here this is what’s happening,’ you know we could do that. But I never had that, I just had a guy follow me and try and assault me,” Hamilton said to CTV. “It went from that to basically 17 people complaining and a mischief charge.”
Hamilton told Chek News that one man is largely responsible for the ban, saying he “made it his life’s mission to get me in trouble with the police, go neighbor to neighbor, posting on Facebook groups asking people to report me.”
Dan Cottingham, from the Central Saanich Police, said it was a much bigger problem than one angry man — and the first time the department has received a noise complaint about a car stereo.
“People are saying their pictures are rattling on the wall and coffee cups are falling off the table,” Cottingham said, according to the Sun. “They feel the vibrations through the floor of the house. The noise is scaring the livestock.
“Little kids wake up crying in the middle of the night because the stereo scares them. It’s certainly had an impact on the West Saanich corridor.”
But Hamilton, who will be in court later this month for a charge of criminal mischief, doesn’t understand why he’s being punished.
“It’s just ridiculous,” Hamilton told Chek News. “Whether it’s a stereo or a lawnmower or your neighbor’s kids screaming, why do I get into trouble?”
All Hamilton wants back is his freedom to play jams.
“I can play anything, rap, hip-hop, it all sounds good,” he told CTV News. “I love sound man.”
