The De Vere House in Lavenham, England, used in the “Harry Potter” films as a stand-in for the home where the titular boy wizard was born, has gone up for sale at an asking price of $1.2 million in U.S. dollars.
For $1.2 million, you could live in Harry Potter’s childhood home

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 09, 2017 1:06 PM

How serious a “Harry Potter” fan are you?

The birthplace of the boy wizard from the best-selling book and film series can be yours for just 995,000 pounds, or about $1.2 million in U.S. dollars. The home, in Lavenham, England, comes with quite a history even before it turned up in the “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” films as the Godric’s Hollow home of James and Lily Potter, Harry’s parents.

Fans of the series will know that Harry went to live with his relatives, the Dursleys, at a different home on Privet Drive following the murder of his parents in Godric’s Hollow by the evil wizard Voldemort. No word on whether the house comes with the ghosts of James and Lily, who frequently turned up in the books and films.

Even in real life, the home, formally known as the De Vere House, features “stunning period features” including its distinctive timber framing and a much-photographed wooden front door, according to its real estate listing. The home also comes with a lush garden and dining terrace, along with brick paths, arched walkways and an old stable.

Formerly known as Oxenford House and Oxford House, the home takes its name from the De Vere family, the second-richest family in England after the king in medieval times, the listing says. The home was built by the 12th Earl of Oxford and modified by John De Vere, the 13th Earl of Oxford, probably as a hunting lodge, according to the listing.

