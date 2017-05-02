Video shows dramatic moment a Scottish surfer is saved after more than 30 hours adrift

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:30 Scottish surfer is saved after more than 30 hours adrift Pause 1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:47 Parts of Kansas and Oklahoma dig out after spring storm buries region in heavy snow 1:40 More than a hundred volunteers beautified the River Market neighborhood with their hands 1:16 KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 5:26 Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted DE Tanoh Kpassagnon in the second round 2:09 UFOs: What does the government know? 3:31 No. 1 basketball recruit Bagley says UK speaks for itself 1:46 Royals Ned Yost on Eric Hosmer's hitting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Rescue officials are hopeful that a surfer who was plucked from the sea after more than 30 hours adrift off the western coast of Scotland will make a full recovery despite severe hypothermia. Maritime & Coastguard Agency