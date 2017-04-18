World

April 18, 2017 9:57 AM

All 12 aboard crashed helicopter in Turkey found dead

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's interior minister says all 12 people on board a police helicopter that crashed in southeastern Turkey are dead.

Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday that search and rescue teams were sent to the area after the helicopter's signal was lost. He said the accident was caused by bad weather conditions.

The helicopter disappeared 10 minutes after taking off from the town of Pulumur, in Tunceli province, the regional governor's office said. It had been carrying seven police officers, a judge, a soldier and three crewmembers.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:01

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots
Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
This is what Earth looks like from aboard the International Space Station 2:36

This is what Earth looks like from aboard the International Space Station

View More Video

Nation & World Videos