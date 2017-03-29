Coca-Cola finds something gross in its cans at Northern Ireland plant

4:13 Mayor Sly James asserts 'the state of our city is strong' Pause

1:58 Woman's KC house is nearly stolen with a piece of paper

4:06 Michael Porter Jr.: Hopes to return thrill to Mizzou Arena

0:49 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on why he's sticking with Alex Smith

2:34 Billy Preston: Kansas will be fine next season

3:23 Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy pleased with spring and ready for home opener

23:05 Mellinger Minutes Facebook Live: Sam on KU basketball, Raiders move, Royals and more

8:30 Chow Town Live: How Joe's Kansas City makes its Z-Man sandwich and fries

4:29 North Carolina doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old'