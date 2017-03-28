Real estate company pulls ‘sexist’ ad that calls a woman a ‘modern extension’

0:43 Two killed in KC house fire Pause

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

0:57 Chiefs' Clark Hunt on the NFL's recent relocations and how they affect the Chiefs

3:23 Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy pleased with spring and ready for home opener

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

2:12 Westport's HopCat opens Saturday with 100 taps of craft beer

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture

0:47 LeFou of 'Beauty and the Beast' in a scene with Gaston