March 23, 2017 7:07 AM

Many are appalled as a man is caught taking a selfie at the scene of the London attack

By Lisa Gutierrez

An anonymous man who appeared to be taking a selfie at the scene of the deadly London attack on Wednesday angered many who saw it.

The photo, posted by Twitter user @esheikh, was a screengrab from a TV report.

“This photo is everything that’s wrong with modern humanity,” the tweet said.

A knife-wielding man mowed down pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge before stabbing an armed police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. Four people were killed, including the attacker, and about 20 others were injured, The Associated Press reported.

A doctor who treated the wounded said some had “catastrophic” injuries.

Witnesses described the aftermath as a scene from a “Hollywood disaster movie,” according to The Daily Mail, with Westminster bridge strewn with injured people, some of whom were treated in the road.

One victim of the car attack was knocked into the Thames but pulled out alive, the Mail reported.

Twitter users were repulsed to see the man appearing to take a selfie at the scene. His photo quickly made the rounds among British media as well, who were just as disgusted.

“Unbelievable, how could someone think that it’s acceptable to do that,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Sir you with the selfie stick, you need that shoving up your (bleep),” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time someone has used a crime scene as a selfie backdrop.

In 2014, after a terrorist took 18 people hostage at a cafe in Sydney, Australia, people were caught posing for selfies outside the restaurant even as the situation unfolded.

