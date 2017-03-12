Report: Park's advisers offer to resign after her ouster

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, a South Korean national flag with a picture of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye is seen during a rally opposing her impeachment in Seoul, South Korea. Hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters of the ousted president have gathered near her Seoul home in anticipation of her return from the presidential palace. An official from the presidential Blue House said Sunday, March 12, that there was a possibility that Park would leave during the evening, two days after the country’s Constitutional Court removed her from office over a corruption scandal.
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, South Korean President Park Geun-hye delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Assembly at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. Hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters of the ousted president have gathered near her Seoul home in anticipation of her return from the presidential palace. An official from the presidential Blue House said Sunday, March 12, 2017, that there was a possibility that Park would leave during the evening, two days after the country’s Constitutional Court removed her from office over a corruption scandal.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 1, 2016, file photo, South Korean President Park Geun-hye leaves after a ceremony to celebrate the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul, South Korea. Hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters of the ousted president have gathered near her Seoul home in anticipation of her return from the presidential palace. An official from the presidential Blue House said Sunday, March 12, 2017, that there was a possibility that Park would leave during the evening, two days after the country’s Constitutional Court removed her from office over a corruption scandal.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
A vehicle, front left, carrying ousted South Korea's former President Park Geun-hye, center in the car, leaves from the presidential Blue House to her private home in Seoul. South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park left the presidential palace on Sunday evening, two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a massive corruption scandal.
Yonhap via AP
Baek Seung-yul
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye smiles with watery eyes upon her arrival at her private home in Seoul. South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park left the presidential palace on Sunday evening, two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a massive corruption scandal.
Yonhap via AP
Kim Hyun-tae
Ousted South Korea's former President Park Geun-hye smiles upon her arrival at her private home in Seoul. South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park left the presidential palace on Sunday evening, two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a massive corruption scandal.
Yonhap via AP
Kim Hyun-tae
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye, center, smiles as she is greeted by supporters upon her arrival at her private home in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park left the presidential palace on Sunday evening, two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a massive corruption scandal.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A vehicle carrying ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives through her supporters at her private home in Seoul. South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park left the presidential palace on Sunday evening, two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a massive corruption scandal.
Yonhap via AP
Kim Hyun-tae
Ousted South Korea's former President Park Geun-hye talks with people upon her arrival in front of her private home in Seoul. South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park left the presidential palace on Sunday evening, two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a massive corruption scandal.
Yonhap via AP
Kim Hyun-tae
Ousted South Korea'n President Park Geun-hye, center, smiles upon her arrival at her private home in Seoul. South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye left the presidential palace on Sunday evening, two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a massive corruption scandal.
Yonhap via AP
See Myung-gon
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye, center, smiles upon her arrivel at her private home in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park left the presidential palace on Sunday evening, two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a massive corruption scandal.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Ousted South Korea President Park Geun-hye, right, smiles as she is greeted by supporters upon her arrival at her private home in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park left the presidential palace on Sunday evening, two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a massive corruption scandal.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A vehicle carrying ousted South Korea's former President Park Geun-hye, center, leaves from the presidential Blue House to her private home in Seoul. South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park left the presidential palace on Sunday evening, two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a massive corruption scandal.
Yonhap via AP
Baek Seung-yul
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at her private home in Seoul. South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park on Sunday expressed defiance toward the corruption allegations against her as she vacated the presidential palace and returned to her home two days after the Constitutional Court removed her from office.
Yonhap via AP
See Myung-gon
Ousted South Korea's former President Park Geun-hye, center, arrives at her private home in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park on Sunday expressed defiance toward the corruption allegations against her as she vacated the presidential palace and returned to her home two days after the Constitutional Court removed her from office.
Yonhap via AP
Choi Jae-koo
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye waves to her supporters from her vehicle upon her arrival at her private home in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park on Sunday expressed defiance toward the corruption allegations against her as she vacated the presidential palace and returned to her home two days after the Constitutional Court removed her from office.
Yonhap via AP
See Myung-gon
Supporters of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye wait for her arrival in front of her private home in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park left the presidential palace on Sunday evening, two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a massive corruption scandal.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye, center, smiles as she is greeted by supporters upon her arrival at her private home in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Park expressed defiance toward the corruption allegations against her as she vacated the presidential palace and returned to her home on Sunday, two days after the Constitutional Court removed her from office.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Comments